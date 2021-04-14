HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The calendar may say spring, but winter appears to want to make a comeback.
While Wednesday during the day looks to be the mildest day of the week with temperatures between 65 and 70 degrees, scattered showers may move in by the evening hours.
The temperature overnight is expected to drop into the 40s.
"Winter is going to make a comeback later this week," said meteorologist Connor Lewis. "While snow is NOT uncommon in April, it may not be a welcome sight especially with spring in bloom."
A slow-moving coastal storm brings rain and wind to Connecticut starting Thursday and running into Friday. Rain could be heavy at times.
"It is also going to be breezy and cool with highs in the upper 40s and 50s," Lewis said.
As the storm continues to move over New England, the atmosphere will turn colder from top to bottom.
"Therefore, rain will mix with or change to snow Thursday night, especially in the higher elevations of Connecticut," Lewis said. "Temperatures will drop into the 30s, but closer to 40 near the coast."
Rain and wet snow will continue on Friday.
The wind will remain up, making for a downright raw end to the week with highs only in the 40s. Temps may not rise out of the 30s in higher elevations.
"It is still way too early to predict snowfall accumulations precisely. However, it is likely there will be some accumulation in the Hills. The higher elevations of Northwestern Hartford County and Litchfield County could receive more than 6” of heavy wet snow," Lewis said on Wednesday morning.
There could also be some power outages, with the weight of snow combined with trees just beginning to leaf out.
In lower elevations, a slushy accumulation on grassy surfaces can't be ruled out.
Given rainfall totals could range from 1-2 inches, with locally higher amounts, and the potential for snow, Channel 3 is launching an Early Warning Weather Alert for Thursday into Friday.
While it is possible that precipitation will come to an end Friday night, a few rain or snow showers could linger into early Saturday.
The weekend looks decent, with partial clearing on Saturday and highs between 55 and 60 degrees.
There should be a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, with temperatures reaching 60 degrees or higher.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.