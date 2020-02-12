BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A kennel owner is facing animal cruelty charges after a number of dogs were found at a facility in Bloomfield living in their own filth.
Police said Margaret Boisture of the Star Mountain Kennel left her dogs outside in the freezing cold. Her lawyer, however, said her kennels have better conditions than many human homes.
On Jan. 22, Bloomfield Animal Control Officer Christine Sparks said she received a complaint that dogs were left outside overnight at a property on Tunxis Avenue Extension.
It was the third such complaint associated with the kennel, with other complaints that stated dogs were barking and there was excessive noise.
Investigators determined that the property was owned by James and Margaret Boisture. Beech Tree Ranch LLC is the owner of Star Mountain Kennel, a breeder of Portuguese Podengo Pequeno dogs.
It was also determined that there was no valid kennel license issued to the facility or property owners.
When Sparks arrived at the property, Margaret Boisture told the officers they were not allowed to inspect the property. A search and seizure warrant was applied for and granted.
During the execution of the search warrant, more than 40 animals were discovered at the facility. Fifteen of the dogs were being held in conditions that were determined to be in violations of laws governing cruelty to animals, excessive confinement, a kennel operation and a rabies vaccination/certificate requirement.
According to the warrant, police observed dogs urinating in their cages, which then trickled down into the cages of the dogs below them. Many of the dogs were found to be standing in their own feces.
The 15 dogs were seized and brought to a veterinary facility to be evaluated. All of them had dirty coats with urine and feces, overgrown nails and ear abrasions.
The warrant said 11 had dental decay that required surgery or extraction, eight had respiratory infections, one had a golf-ball-sized mass on a mammary gland and one had periodontal disease and a heart murmur.
Another 23 animals were determined to be in good health and left on the property within the care of Margaret Boisture with a shelter-in-place arrangement. This allows the officers to do daily inspections of the animals.
Six dogs were also placed with their owner’s co-owner after verification.
Due to the conditions of the dogs, Margaret Boisture was charged with cruelty to animals, illegal confinement, operating a kennel after a license revoked/suspended, and no dog rabies vaccinations.
Just a couple of years ago, Margaret Boisture showed off dogs in the Westminster show.
Boisture's attorney released a statement.
Margaret Boisture is an exceptional dog breeder who cares diligently for the health and well-being of her dogs. She enjoys a well-earned and stellar reputation among her peers and customers. Many of her dogs are champions and grand champions. The dogs are raised in a modern 2,000 square foot building with certain amenities that many people do not even enjoy, such as in-floor heating, that reflect her high standards. In a recent inspection by the American Kennel Club, she received the highest marks with no negative comments. The same veterinarians have cared for her dogs for years and attest to their good health and the outstanding level of care that Ms. Boisture provides. The notion that she would neglect the health or safety of her dogs is absurd. Anyone who thinks otherwise is making uninformed assumptions without knowing the facts.
She was released on $75,000 bond.
The AKC, which sanctions the Westminster show, says they are not taking a stance on this matter, nor are they encouraging anyone to attend any meetings regarding Boisture. They are monitoring the progress of the case and say Boisture is unable to use their services pending the outcome.
Police said they have investigated Boisture before.
According to the search warrant, Boisture owned and maintained a flock of goats at the same location in 2013. The warrant stated that the goats did not have required health inspections and were unvaccinated, which led to the death of 10 of the goats.
Boisture was issued violations from the Department of Agriculture.
Your article left me with a few questions.
In the first sentence you state “A local kennel owner is facing animal cruelty charges after more than 40 dogs were seized from a facility in Bloomfield.”
Then about half way down you state “The 15 dogs were seized and brought to a veterinary facility to be evaluated.”
Q-1 Which is it, 40 or 15? There is a big difference.
Q-2 Did you contact the veterinary used by AC for information? What about the veterinary that the impounded dogs normally see, did you contact them?
Next, you indicate
“On Jan. 22, Bloomfield Animal Control Officer Christine Sparks said she received a complaint that dogs were left outside overnight at a property on Tunxis Avenue Extension. It was the third such complaint associated with the kennel, with other complaints that stated dogs were barking and there was excessive noise.”
Q-3 Did they have 3 complaints about the dogs being left outside, and others that are not enumerated about barking? Or is it they had one complaint about them being left outside, and two about barking?
Q-4 Did all of the complaints come in at once, or were they over time?
Q-5 Did you attempt to corroborate the complaints? I can call and complain about your dogs, and you may not have any.
Q-6 Did you go and look at the property? It’s on the market right now for just under $1 million.
Q-7 Have you done any research into ACO Sparks? She has questionable ties to a few groups that might be referred to as “militant” in their views on professional breeders.
I understand the need to have a “sensational” headline to grab attention, but fact based reporting is the key to trust. If you show a sort of bias, or not do your homework, you can ruin the reputation of the entire news industry.
Thank you for not just blaming her and taking the side of the ACO in this situation. A couple of things bother alot of us that are in dogs.Can someone explain to me why a person in Suffield with over 200 animals in varying states of neglect is arrested 2 days before and her bail is 20000.00 versus a renowned PPP breeder whose bond is 75000.00? AKC inspects the kennel AND the animals and she got a great review from them not long before the ACO showed up at her house. The law is clear about searching your property- the ACO showed up WITHOUT a warrant and Ms Boisture was within her rights to deny her access. IF she was abusing the animals- WHY WHERE ANIMALS LEFT BEHIND???? That makes zero sense. Oh and one of the dogs that left shortly before the ACO showed up WON BEST OF OPPOSITE SEX AT WESTMINSTER ON SUNDAY. You don't win a prize that big with a dog that has been neglected.
What the media is missing here is that this ACO is known for being an animal rights activist. I am shocked that the police chief didn't shut this down day one and return these dogs home. Think what you want but this person is not only a good person, but a wonderful dog owner/breeder/exhibitor. Use your heads people. If there was a real concern ALL not some of the dogs would be taken.
Anyone breeding and selling animals for profit and show is not a wonderful person. We should welcome an ACO with an animals rights eye....that's exactly what we should all want. It is outrageous that breeding and selling animals is not a crime in 2020.
There's no way anyone can keep 40 dogs without confining them for excessive periods of time....typical of a breeder.
People are trying desperately to remove animals from kill shelters and keep them alive in shelters and foster homes. They do this with little money, donations, and volunteers who walk and socialize these animals. Take a visit to the New Haven animal shelter, or the one in Bloomfield. They are all over the state. Yet we have people like this woman who wants to profit off of lives, while others languish in shelters waiting for homes.
It is people like you who allow this to keep happening!!!!
Adopt, don't shop.
You are absolutely RIGHT! That is the biggest problem is that people support breeders instead of rescuing all the poor animals that people get rid of!!
Why is anyone allowed to breed dogs and sell them these days. In this same town, Bloomfield, discarded animals are waiting for homes and you can give an animal a second chance at life, without supporting a breeder.
You are so right!! I totally agree!!
