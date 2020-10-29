WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a bomb threat that was made toward Waterford High School.
Thursday morning, the police department said the school received a call that indicated a threat.
Officers arrived on the scene and searched the building.
Students and staff were evacuated from the building safely, while also following social distancing orders.
"Administration immediately followed safety protocols and evacuated the building," police said. "Large areas in the school were secured and the students were brought inside to these secured areas to stay warm and dry."
Students were ultimately dismissed for the day.
Officers, along with K9 units and other teams trained in explosive detection, searched the building.
No suspicious packages or devices were located at the school.
The treat is still being investigated by police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigative Services at 860-442-9451 or the anonymous tip line at 860-437-8080.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.