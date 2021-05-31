MADISON, CT (WFSB) - The sun is finally shining on this Memorial Day weekend and people are out on the shoreline.
That means traffic is getting back to prepandemic levels.
For the first time this weekend, the sun is peeking through and we’re getting a taste of what the rest of the Summer could look like.
While the traffic is moving smoothly toward Hammonasset State Park, we are seeing a build up heading south along I-95.
The rest area is pretty full with people gassing up, getting ready to go home.
AAA predicts a sixty percent increase in travel this year and we’re seeing it throughout the state.
From Manchester to Hartford, 84 was smooth.
The Charter Oak Bridge was still backed up in both directions.
91 was flowing for the most part. Route 9 also doing okay.
The biggest issues right now are just some of the snags that we’re seeing here on 95 along the shore.
Another issue facing drivers? The gas prices.
At the Madison Rest Area, we’re seeing $3.15 a gallon, which is the highest we’ve seen in the last two years.
