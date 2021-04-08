(WFSB) -- If you’re hoping to have a green lawn this summer, now is the time to start prepping.
“A lot you can do yourself but, like I said, it’s lime, preemergence, and fertilizer and I think that gets you off to a really good start,” said Sebby Milano, head grower at Winterberry Gardens.
The dry and windy weather we’ve had lately probably blew more leaves onto your lawn. But if you’re interested in doing a flower or vegetable garden, it’s time clean up all the debris.
“All of the pathogens and bugs that live in the soil plague you throughout the season are in your garden right now, so if you expose them and take some of these leaves and stuff out that kind of helps you along later on in the season,” Milano said.
Really, the best time to clean up was last fall. Right now is the second best time.
“People always think of spring, but then if you start doing spring work in turf, for example you’re going to have weeds all year because most of our cold season grass when summer comes, worm season and weeds take off like crazy,” said Pat Giano, of the Manchester Park Department.
Compost is also key, whether it’s veggies or flowers. This will help out big time.
“The next thing you really want to do is put generous amounts of compost down. Till it in, get it down into the soil,” Giano said.
Friday and Saturday will be ideal weather to spend time outside.
“Always remember it’s easier to mow a lawn than take care of flower beds and things like that. Some people put a lot of flower beds. It’s easier to plant. It’s harder to maintain,” Giano said.
The key to a green lawn is to have it tested. New Haven Agricultural Station and UConn and offer soil testing to find out what additives your lawn would benefit the most from.
“So, you don’t overfertilize and use more chemicals than you need and don’t go crazy if you see more weeds. Just find out what it is and some people really have to have everything be perfect. To get that perfect thing you have to add more and more chemicals,” Giano said.
There are a few other great things to get done while the weather is nice: For one, put down some topsoil. That’s going to help out with any reseeding that you plan on doing for your lawn.
Another fun project to get done for the next couple of days would be putting down some mulch. That’s going to help prevent any weeds from growing in your flower beds and also does a great job of retaining moisture in the soil.
