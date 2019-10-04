SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - It's almost time to get your fritter on.
The Southington Apple Harvest Festival kicks off on Friday.
The event runs over two weekends, Oct. 4 through Oct. 6 and Oct. 11 through Oct. 13.
New this year, a website design company called the Develomark Agency launched a live camera of the apple fritter line. See it here.
Aside from the fritters, the festival offers live music, food, contests, crafts, children's activities, carnival rides and more.
There's also a parade, an arts and crafts show and a fireworks display.
An apple fritter eating contest happens at noon on Oct. 5.
A road race featuring 5K, 5 mile and 2 mile walking courses is set for Oct. 6.
More information on all of the activities can be found on the event's website here.
