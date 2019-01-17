NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Norwich Public Utilities announced that it will waive late fees for federal employees who are not being paid due to the partial government shutdown.
NPU made the announcement Thursday following a recent initiative of Gov. Ned Lamont.
“We do not know how many of our customers are impacted by the government shutdown, but if our small gesture helps even one family through this difficult time, it will be worth it,” said Chris LaRose, acting general manager at NPU. “We are offering any of our impacted customers a little flexibility during this unprecedented time in the hopes that they can breathe a bit easier.”
Any NPU customer who can verify that they have been furloughed or are currently working their federally-funded job without compensation will not be charged the standard 1.5 percent outstanding balance late fee for as long as the shutdown continues.
Verification can be made, according to NPU, by showing a pay stub or federal identification at the NPU Customer Service Center on North Main Street in Norwich.
Customers will continue to accrue their normal balances on their accounts for all services.
However, NPU said it is committed to helping to establish payment plans over several months to bring all accounts current over time whenever needed.
“This government shutdown could have long-term consequences for the economy and for individuals and families here in Norwich," LaRose said. "It is our obligation to provide assistance when we can for the community we serve."
Tuesday, Lamont proposed providing interest-free loans from local banks to federal employees who were not eligible for unemployment compensation.
