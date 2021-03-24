WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - The NTSB has determined what likely caused a deadly plane crash back in 2019 at Bradley Airport.
Investigators released their findings Tuesday during a virtual meeting with the NTSB.
According to the NTSB, investigators determined that the pilot's management decisions and a lack of proper equipment maintenance likely contributed to the crash.
The report said that the pilot failed to properly manage the airplane's configuration and airspeed after shutting down one of the engines following its partial loss of power during takeoff and that.
The pilot/maintenance director also failed to adequately maintain the plane, a vintage B-17, while it was on tour, which likely contributed to the partial loss of power to two of its engines.
Investigators also found fault with the Collings Foundation, saying that the foundation's safety management system (SMS) was ineffective and didn't identify and mitigate safety risks.
The report stated that the FAA failed to properly oversee the Collings Foundation's SMS and called for additional oversight.
The crash resulted in the death of seven and left several
The NTSB has not released their final report on the B-17 crash investigation.
