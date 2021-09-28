FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – New details have been released regarding an investigation into a deadly plane crash that happened in Farmington earlier this month.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report into the crash, which indicates that the plane’s parking brake had not been released.

According to the report, investigators found nothing wrong with navigational parts of the plane, but did say they found the “parking brake handle in the cockpit, and the respective valve that it controlled, were both found in the brake set position.”

The crash killed all four people on board, including two pilots, William O’Leary from Bristol, and Mark Morrow from Danbury, and a married couple from Boston, identified as Courtney Haviland and her husband William Shrauner. The two were expecting their second child.

4 people killed in Farmington plane crash, two Trumpf employees injured Four people on a plane that crashed into the Trumpf Inc. building in Farmington on Thursday morning have died.

The report also outlines what witnesses saw when the plane took off from Robertson Airport in Plainville.

Two witnesses said the plane was going slower than they had seen during previous takeoffs.

Then, the plane was about two-thirds down the runway when one witness saw a puff of “blue colored smoke from the back side of the airplane.”

It was also noted that the plane’s nose landing gear was still on the ground as the plane passed a taxiway intersection near the mid-point of the runway.

The plane took off from the airport and then ended up hitting a utility pole, which caused a small explosion near the right engine.

After the plane hit the pole, a witness said the engine went from sounding normal to “a much more grinding, metallic sound.”

The plan ended up crashing into the Trumpf Inc. building in Farmington on Hyde Road.

An aviation expert, Dr. Michael Teiger, said regarding the parking brake being on, that could be because the plane was attempting to stop.

“If he was running out of runway and didn’t have enough airspeed, what he could have done is tried to put the brakes on completely to abort the take off and that would account for the skid marks that were on the runway. When you run out of runway, you really don’t have many options," Teiger said.

Read the complete report here: