DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A plane that crashed in Long Island Sound earlier this month broke up mid-flight, according to transportation investigators.
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on the crash.
It said the plane with Munidat Persaud of Waterbury and Richard Terbrusch of Ridgefield onboard was "substantially damaged when it experienced an in-flight breakup."
The plane took off from Danbury Municipal Airport en route to South Carolina on Oct. 13 and went down near Westhampton Beach, NY.
Three people, including Persaud and Terbrusch, were killed.
The NTSB said that while the plane was owned by the instructor and operated under provisions of federal flight regulations, weather became a factor and no flight plan was filed for the instructional flight.
Voice communication and radar information from the Federal Aviation Administration revealed that after takeoff, the pilot indicated a planned climb to 8,500 feet; however, the plane continued to climb through 15,700 feet.
The air traffic controller advised the pilot that other aircraft reported weather conditions that required them to fly by instruments, rather than visual accounts.
The pilot said they were trying to do that, the NTSB said.
The controller declared an emergency on behalf of the plane and suggested that the pilot head toward Westchester County Airport, which had better weather conditions.
The pilot ascended to 19,000 feet to see above the clouds, at which point the controller told them to head west to a clear area.
The plane, however, continued to fly southeast.
Despite a repeated instruction from the controller, the plane entered a "figure-eight" turn and began to rapidly descend.
Radio and radar contact was lost after that.
A witness near the crash scene reported seeing the plane nosedive from out of the clouds and into the ocean. A second spotted two large pieces of the plane fall from the sky.
The investigation into the crash continues.
