RYE, NY (WFSB) -- Speeding has been deemed the probable cause of a train derailment that happened in Rye, NY two years ago.
The Metro-North train, which had left from Stamford, derailed on May 18, 2017.
The train had 185 passengers, 12 of whom suffered minor injuries, the National Transportation Safety Board said.
Four crew members also reported minor injuries.
According to the NTSB, the engineer of the train failed to “remember the 10-mph temporary speed restriction and operating his train at 55.9 mph into a 10-mph speed-restricted area.”
The NTSB goes on to say “Contributing to the accident was the engineer’s failure to communicate the temporary speed restriction to the conductor who could have reminded the train engineer of the upcoming speed restriction.”
