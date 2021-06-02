NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is proposing a fine for William W. Backus Hospital following violations while handling radioactive sources.
The Commission issued a press release on Wednesday saying it is proposing a $3,750 civil penalty related to “violations involving the improper disposal of NRC-licensed nuclear material.”
During an inspection done between Oct. 22, 2020 through Jan. 26, 2021, the NRC identified four apparent violations involving the handling of seven radioactive sources used at the facility for calibration purposes.
“The violations, which are being treated collectively as a single Severity Level III violation, include the improper disposal of the sources; the incorrect labeling of the sources; a failure to leak-test and inventory the sources; and a failure to properly implement written waste disposal procedures for the material,” the press release said.
Officials went on to say that the improper transfer of the sources happened on May 5, 2020, when a bucket that had been stored was shipped to a lead-processing facility in Ohio.
“Because the sources were at the bottom of the container, under the lead items, they went undetected prior to shipment. During the time the sources were en route to and at the Ohio facility, they remained shielded and controlled. The hospital subsequently arranged for their proper disposal,” the release said.
Officials went on to say that Backus has put in place corrective actions, including performing an inventory of sealed radioactive sources at the hospital and properly disposing of unused sources to avoid their accumulation, as well as performing checks on their storage, security and plans for disposal.
