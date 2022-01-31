(WFSB) – Police across the state are investigating cases of mail fraud.
Several towns have reported checks are being stolen from post office boxes and the name and amount of money on the checks are being changed.
“Unfortunately, it’s sad that here we now have to worry about checks that we’re writing to pay bills," Dadio says.
Simsbury, Canton, Avon, West Hartford, and now Glastonbury Police have all reported these cases.
"Criminals will steal checks from these mail boxes and alter the payee and amount in order to steal money from victims' bank accounts," Glastonbury Police said.
It’s called check washing.
“They are, theoretically, washing the check using some type of chemical process to remove some of the information and alter it," law enforcement expert Professor Lisa Dadio with the University of New Haven explained.
“Residents are urged not to use public mailboxes to mail items of monetary value or for mail containing sensitive information,” Glastonbury police noted.
Dadio explains suspects make the check look legitimate with a new signature and amount.
“For example, they’d make it payable to Lisa Dadio and instead of $250, they’re writing $1,250," continued Dadio.
It’s exactly what happened to Melanie Glennon and her wife, Deb.
“We both put checks in the outdoor mailbox and then she got a call from her bank that someone took one of her check," Glennon said.
Melanie says they took a $14 check and turned it into $1,400. Deb’s bank notified her immediately, but weeks later...
“We were talking about Deb’s experience and I was like, 'Wait a minute. Let me check my bank', and then I realized it happened to both of us," stated Glennon.
Melanie's check was changed to $1,600.
“It was supposed to go to a contractor for my house and they wrote their name over it, and they cashed it," continued Glennon.
Melanie and Deb eventually got their money back, but it was a process.
“I had to get a notary to prove that it wasn’t me. I’ve got to go through all this extra work and hassle to get $1,600 back into my account," said Glennon.
“It really puts the consumer and the victim of these crimes in a significant, negative situation with their bank and the ability to pay other bills," says Dadio.
"GPD is working with the US Postal Inspectors to investigate these thefts," police added.
If this happens to you, you should contact your bank and police from the town or city where you mailed your check.
Police say if you need to mail items with money or valuable information you should deliver them over the counter at the post office.
It's unclear if these cases are related to one another and no arrests have been made.
