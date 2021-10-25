(WFSB) - Much like the rest of the country, Connecticut is seeing an increase in the number of calls to poison control regarding a child that has been exposed to marijuana edibles.
Attorney General William Tong says that even though these edibles may look like candy to small children, in reality, they are not and pose a threat to their health if eaten.
State health officials and Attorney General Tong will address the ongoing issues during a press conference Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Hartford.
