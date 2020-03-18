HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut health officials said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is only a snapshot of what they suspect the actual number to be.
As of Tuesday night, Dr. Matthew Cartter of the Department of Public Health said people should assume there are at least 100 untested positive cases for every confirmed case.
So far, there are 68 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. That means the real number could be nearly 7,000.
"And that might be a low estimate," Cartter said.
Officials said it won't be long before 40 to 50 percent of tests come back positive.
Testing was bottlenecked and doctors said the country got a late start as the virus quickly spread.
Starting this week, several hospitals offered drive-thru coronavirus testing for patients who brought a doctor's order.
Hospital staff, especially in Fairfield County, have prepared for a spike in cases on top of their already busy days.
"Greenwich Hospital, they’re working 24/7. Doctors, nurses haven’t been sleeping for days," Cartter said. "They’re totally full. The same thing at Danbury and Bridgeport Hospital."
Connecticut has 9,000 hospital beds.
Gov. Ned Lamont is looking to possibly turn dorms, hotels and other places into additional medical space.
However, the state lacks manpower.
Tuesday, Lamont said nurses in training will be more quickly certified.
"We have a number of trainee nurses, we are accelerating their certification and also reaching out to retired nurses, those who have retired," he said. "We need you and we will need you over the next two, five, six weeks."
The virus is also impacting the local economy.
Usually during a recession, the state Department of Labor said it sees about 5,000 applications for unemployment compensation. Tuesday alone, it saw 10,000 applications.
