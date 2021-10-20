(WFSB) - We're not clear of COVID-19 quite yet.
Despite low overall statistics, the CDC now considers Tolland, Hartford, and Litchfield Counties areas where transmission of the coronavirus is high.
The three counties were recently downgraded to the 'substantial' level, but have been upgraded recently as those areas have seen a bit of an uptick in coronavirus cases.
Residents in those counties that are classified under either the substantial or high categories are advised, not required, to wear face coverings indoors.
Statistics provided by the state Department of Public Health show that Connecticut's overall positivity rate has been fluctuating between one and three percent for the past couple of weeks.
As of Wednesday, October 20, a total of 226 people remain hospitalized in Connecticut as a result of COVID-19.
