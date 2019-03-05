(WFSB) -- New numbers were released Tuesday regarding the state's opioid epidemic.
The Chief Medical Examiner says the number of drug deaths has dropped slightly.
Officials reported 1,017 accidental intoxication deaths in 2018, which is 21 fewer compared to 2017.
While the number has gone down, officials say fentanyl is proving to be a major problem in Connecticut.
See the full details here.
