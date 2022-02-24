(WFSB) - With Winter Storm Cecilia on the way, school closures for tomorrow are already starting to pour into the newsroom.
Some school districts have already gone through their allotted number of snow days for the school year.
If schools have gone through their allotted days built into the school year, kids will need to make it up at the end of the year, which means going to school later into June.
The snow day, the sledding, the snowman building. These are rights of passage in our youth and some of our fondest memories of childhood, but while they can be fun for kids, they can be a hassle for parents.
"Childcare has been a big thing right now too so that’s one of the other issues. I’m just thankful that I don’t have to go through that no more, but it it's tough. It is. It's tough," Lisa Hall of Bloomfield tells us.
Lisa’s kids are old enough to be home alone, but for many parents, snow days can be a struggle while juggling kids and a job.
Of course, parents recognize their necessity in order to keep kids safe.
"I’d rather they be home and safe than on a bus or driving in a car going to school, so other than that, that’s all I care about," one parent stated.
Connecticut state law requires students get 180 days of in-person schooling per year.
Districts build in some days for anticipated snow days and now remote learning days during the pandemic also need to be treated like snow days and made up at the end of the year.
With it only being the end of February and the potential for March and even April to bring even more snow days, it’s a balancing act for school superintendents.
"We’ve already used our two remote snow days already for learning and we’ve already used one traditional snow day," Coventry Superintendent Dr. David Petrone explained.
Dr. Petrone says they are already pushing into mid-June.
"Our last day of school was scheduled to be the tenth of June and we are now at the thirteenth of June, because we have already had one traditional snow day and based on the forecast, it looks like we are going to have another snow day tomorrow, so that will put the last day at June 14," continued Dr. Petrone.
Legally, schools in Connecticut cannot go past June 30, so if March and April bring more snow days, that can mean taking days away from April break.
"I've been in education almost thirty years. I remember it happening a handful of times. Not a lot. It's very rare that it happens, because often times, families already had plans, staff already has plans, they have plane tickets purchased. I realize a lot of people are starting to travel again now that the pandemic seems to be improving a little bit. When you start taking days back, that impacts a lot of people on a lot of different levels," said Dr. Petrone.
For now, students, like Bloomfield High School senior Dallas Rose, are just focusing on enjoying a good old fashioned snow day tomorrow and getting to sleep in after a basketball game.
"I either study or play the game. [You do? You don’t sleep the afternoon away?] I do that too. I do that all the time. That’s what I used to do. I do that all the time," Rose added.
Who doesn’t have fond memories of sleeping the day away on a snow day?
Those who won’t be sleeping late are the crews who will be out putting all the salt on the roads tonight and tomorrow.
They and the schools are probably all hoping for a gentler March and April.
