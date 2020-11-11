STORRS, CT (WFSB) – More University of Connecticut students are coming forward after seeing racism or other bias on campus.
Numbers obtained by Channel 3 show bias-related complaints have gone up each of the last four school years.
Some students say the numbers still don’t tell the whole story and even this year, there’s problems despite fewer students being on campus.
Jewish students felt the school was slow to respond after three anti-Semitic incidents at the South Campus dorms.
Students say it’s time for a culture change.
“I’m not sure how to speak on it as if it’s something new, because it’s not,” said Katherine Morris, Founder of UConn Collaborative Organizing.
According to numbers obtained from UConn, there were 85 complaints in 2015-16, with complaints dropping the following year, but the number has gone back up each year, reaching 82 complaints last school year.
Most classes went virtual and students left campus in the spring.
Among those complaints, one incident was actually captured on video. Three men were yelling the n-word outside the Charter Oak Apartments. It sparked anti-racism protests on campus last fall.
“Students were feeling that the lack of broader institutional response was of concern to them and that there needed to be strong denunciation of hate,” said Edina Oestreicher, Executive Director of Trachten-Zachs Hillel House.
Now, Jewish students are saying the school was too slow to respond after three anti-Semitic incidents in October in the South Campus residence halls.
Dean of Students Eleanor Daugherty said in a statement that UConn wants an inclusive campus saying, “One of the most important first steps is to fully and candidly acknowledge the direct impact on the University community.”
“I think that’s really important that students are able to take away some action steps,” Oestreicher said.
Many of the complaints allege using anti-Black or anti-gay language, including graffiti. Many of the company aren’t from victims, but from other students who witnessed incidents.
There are a few alleging racism specific to COVID. One Chinese student says students told him, “get back to your country,” or that absent Chinese students, “probably just caught the virus.”
Daugherty said, “UConn is deeply committed to fully investigating acts that come to the University’s attention, holding accountable those who are found to be in violation of our policies, and supporting those who are harmed by the unacceptable words and deed.”
Students acknowledged the increase could be partly because more witnesses are coming forward, but they also say they see more incidents happening.
The student government is meeting on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. and one of the items on their agenda calls on UConn to adopt a stronger definition of anti-Semitism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.