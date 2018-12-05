STORRS, CT (WFSB) – The University of Connecticut campus in Storrs is experiencing a large power outage.
According to UConn, an electrical issue has resulted in power outages in multiple locations on the campus.
UConn said classes in several buildings will be canceled due to the outage.
The buildings include Oak, Manchester, Bousfield, Psychology Building, Arjona, Budds, Gulley, Hawley, Monteith, and Family Studies.
Several buildings and traffic control signs may be affected throughout the afternoon.
UConn advised drivers and pedestrians to use caution.
