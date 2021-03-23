BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- As healthcare workers across Connecticut continue to administer thousands of COVID-19 vaccines, there was a very special appointment at Bristol Hospital on Tuesday.
Lauren Lemieux goes above and beyond to help Connecticut fight COVID-19 by volunteering her time to administer the vaccine on her day off at Bristol Hospital.
She works as a critical care nurse at Midstate Hospital and loves helping everyone. But on Tuesday, one of her patients was special to her.
“It was so exciting, as soon as I saw him walk down, I was like instantly filled with smiles. I was like ‘Grandpa, hi’,” Lemieux said.
Wearing a “My favorite nurse calls me grandpa” t-shirt, her grandpa David Tessman went to get his COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, administered by his granddaughter.
“We are best buds, ever since I was born. He taught me how to swim, ride a bike in his backyard for the first time. He’s been with me really all throughout it nursing school. Right by my side,” Lemieux said.
It only made sense that they would be side-by-side when Tessman got his COVID-19 vaccine.
“I feel good about the whole situation. I feel good about the whole situation. I got my second shot, I like the person that gave it to me,” Tessman said.
Lemieux, who just graduated as the valedictorian of the Sacred Heart University College of Nursing last year, considers this dose of the vaccine as a little payback for all the years her grandpa was there helping her.
“It felt amazing to give that to make grandfather. He’s done so much for me in my life, it felt amazing just to give that back to him and protect him,” Lemieux said.
