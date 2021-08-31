FARMINGTON (WFSB) - A nurse was arrested Monday after police investigated a complaint earlier this year.
According to Farmington Police, Steven Lamoureux, 46 was arrested and charged with one count of fourth-degree sexual assault.
Lamoureux, an Advance Practice Registered Nurse, is alleged to have performed what he termed a “relaxation technique” on a medical patient during an office visit in Farmington.
The act that APRN Lamoureux performed was not in accordance with standard medical care and was outside the scope of his medical license and care.
Farmington Detectives worked in conjunction with the Department of Public Health to investigate the violation against APRN Lamoureux and learned that APRN Lamoureux had been the subject of a DPH complaint for previous inappropriate conduct while he was employed by the Internal Medicine Practice of Greater New Haven in 2018.
If you were subjected to inappropriate medical care by APRN Lamoureux, please contact the Farmington Detective Unit at 860-675-2400 or your local law enforcement agency.
