EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man from Manchester is calling a nurse his guardian angel after she stopped to help him when he needed it most.
Back in July, George Diaz was on I-84 in East Hartford when he was involved in a motorcycle crash.
Laura Miller, who is a nurse at Hartford Hospital, had just finished an overtime shift when she came upon the accident.
Miller remained calm and helped tend to Diaz’s injuries, which included a shattered arm and leg.
“I remember her wrapping me and trying to get me in a stable position, so when the EMT got there, I was ready, just to go to the next step, and she was there with me from the moment she got to me to the moment the EMT took off,” Diaz said.
“Just seeing George being able to go home to his family is why any nurse, anyone in the medical profession, this is why we do what we do,” Miller said.
Diaz is continuing to recover from his injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.