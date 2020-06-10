FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A nurse turned COVID-19 patient is sharing her story of recovery, and the treatment she credits with saving her life.
Maria Budzinski, a registered nurse at UConn Health, was assigned to help treat patients in one of their COVID-19 units. However, she then contracted the disease and became the patient.
"My symptoms started exactly probably like for many others, shivering followed by a fever, developing cough and then difficulty breathing,” Budzinski said.
By the time she got to the hospital to be admitted, her symptoms worsened.
"Was difficult to walk, was difficult to breathe, a lot of pain, severe headache,” she described.
She tested positive on Tuesday, May 12, and by that Thursday she was in the hospital. They quickly decided the best treatment for her was convalescent plasma.
"When a patient gets really sick, and they're in the hospital, their immune system hasn't mounted a response to it yet to develop those antibodies. So, what we're doing is instead of waiting for them to develop their own antibodies, we're giving them someone else's antibodies and those antibodies are in the plasma,” said Dr. Michael Blechner, director of Blood Bank at UConn Health.
He said while there’s still a lot of research to be done, there seems to be a sweet spot for patients who would benefit most from this type of treatment.
"The patients who are really eligible for convalescent plasma who are getting much sicker, typically have some respiratory difficulty. They may not be in the ICU, they might not be on a respirator, but they're patients, their clinical core seems to be gravitating in that direction,” Blechner said.
Budzinski fit that bill.
"I received the plasma on Friday, by Saturday I would say in no time started feeling a bit better, by Sunday I was able to walk, and Monday I was able to go home,” she said.
She’s also back to work already.
"I would say I completely recovered, 100 percent back to strength one week from the day after I received my plasma,” Budzinski said.
Now, when she’s treating other COVID-19 patients, she knows exactly what they’re going through.
"Now when I’m looking at these patients, what they're going through, I think I have an even deeper understanding because I see them through my own experience through all the symptoms. It just helps, maybe a little bit deeper what they're going through,” she said.
Budzinski adds that she’s looking to pay it forward by donating her own plasma.
