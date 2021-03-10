(WFSB) -- As we reflect on this last year of COVID, we’re reminded of a time when Connecticut did not have enough nurses.
At the onset of the pandemic, the governor asked retired nurses to come back to work.
“Reaching out to retired nurses. We need you,” Gov. Ned Lamont said last March.
Dr. Stephanie Paulmeno was one of those nurses who came out of retirement to offer her assistance.
“I am more busy now than when I retired,” Paulmeno said.
The president of the Connecticut Nurses Association started by dispelling online misinformation about the deadly virus.
Then, she monitored cases.
Around May, Paulmeno began contact tracing.
In December, she became a vaccinator.
“It’s such a wonderful feeling to know that you helped people through this very significant crisis,” Paulmeno said.
But, the worst part she said is “when people don’t get better. When you see them lingering.”
Paulmeno adds that she feels like we are heading in the right direction with the positivity rate remaining lower amid the vaccine rollout.
As for lessons learned, she said it seems we may have a ways to go.
Paulmeno said it is still heartbreaking to hear about the number of people dying and says it is frustrating to see people disregard science.
