(WFSB) – After being hailed as heroes in the early days of the pandemic, emergency room nurses say they are now facing more and more verbal and even physical abuse on the job.
“A lot of people say it’s part of your job, but it’s not part of your job.”
Nurses and hospital officials are speaking out, asking patients to be more respectful of hospital staff.
One in four nurses reported being assaulted before the pandemic. It has always been a concern in emergency rooms, but one executive says it’s becoming a daily occurrence.
“We need to change the working conditions for healthcare professionals,” said Sherri Dayton, Vice President of Healthcare at the American Federation of Teachers of Connecticut.
Hospital staff continue to work through conditions, including staffing shortages and rising COVID cases, that have them feeling overworked.
Now they are dealing with another concern: their own safety.
“Nurses have been being kicked, hit, pushed,” Dayton said.
Nationwide, hospitals have reported that their staffs are seeing increased violence, especially in emergency rooms.
Connecticut hospitals say it’s happening here too.
“It’s very unusual now not to have a morning report that reports an employee reporting to occupation health because they have been assaulted by a patient,” said Marna P. Borgstrom, CEO of Yale-New Haven Health.
Nurses have always faced some violence.
A 2019 study by the American Nurses Association found one in four nurses reported being assaulted.
Nurses say two factors are driving an increase: longer wait times in emergency rooms and the political arguments around vaccines and COVID rules.
“It’s because we’re asking them whether they have all their vaccines updated, and it becomes this politically charged conversation, which is, you know, not the intent,” Dayton said.
“People are really tired, so civility and kindness will help reduce the sense of frustration that our teams have,” Borgstrom said.
“At times we are not able to meet the expectations of the family of the patients, or vice versa, and we’ve had some conversations around that.”
Nurses warn the confrontations and assaults are just one of many things driving people from the profession.
“People are quitting to do anything else, anything else, they’re like it’s just not worth it anymore,” Dayton said.
Nurses say if you are not dealing with an emergency, it’s best to get care elsewhere and not go to a crowded emergency room.
They also say, share all the information you can so staff can properly prioritize cases.
If you are not dealing with a life-threatening emergency and you do go to an emergency room, nurses say be prepared to wait.
