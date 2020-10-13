NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of nurses in Norwich will start their day on a picket line instead of inside a hospital.
The nurses at Backus Hospital said they are kicking off a two-day strike Tuesday morning after negotiations over a new contract failed to reach a resolution.
Protestors were expected arrive around 6 a.m. The nurses were expected to stage a walkout at 7 am.
Both sides agreed that with the COVID-19 numbers escalating in this part of the state, this was a terrible time for this strike. However, the nurses said they were standing up for what is right and fair.
RELATED: COVID outbreak prompts two CT hospitals to reinstate visitor restrictions
Their union president argued that they were essentially striking for fair compensation, better efforts to recruit and retain staff, and better access to personal protective equipment, or PPE.
Backus hospital leaders argued that they have offered a fair deal which includes pay raises for most nurses.
At this point, however, the two sides have not come to a resolution that they consider fair. That’s why the union announced the two-day strike that began Tuesday and will extend through Wednesday. Union president Sherri Dayton, who is also an RN at Backus Hospital, said the decision was not taken lightly, but the nurses felt at this point that it’s the only way to make their voices heard.
“The way I feel right now is how those nurses are going to feel at 7 a.m. walking out of that hospital,” Dayton said. “We don’t want to leave our patients inside.”
Backus Hospital’s president sent Channel 3 a written statement in which she stressed that the negotiations will continue.
“I apologize for the concern that I know this is creating for our hospital, our nurses and our community,” wrote Donna Handley, president, Backus Hospital. “We remain firmly committed to reaching a reasonable agreement.”
The hospital will remain open during the strike, though patients will likely see picket lines when they arrive.
