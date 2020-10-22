NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A nurses union has overwhelmingly approved a new contract with Backus Hospital in Norwich, less than a week after an agreement was announced.
AFT Connecticut announced that the ballots were counted on Wednesday night.
“From day one, our member nurses made clear the number one priority was safe patient care," said Jan Hochadel, AFT Connecticut president. "Their efforts were always aimed at ensuring they could work in an environment that empowers them to provide it safely and consistently. This contract improves their working conditions which means their patients’ conditions are improved, too.”
Yesterday @BackusNurses ratified new 4-yr #union contact w/@HartfordHealthC that will #RaiseTheWage, maintain daily O/T, provide certification bonuses & address #SafeStaffing; congrats on big win! #BackUsBackOurNurses #HOPEUnions @AFTUnion @AFTHealthcare @AFLCIO @ConnAFLCIO pic.twitter.com/DaDASefq1o— AFT Connecticut (@AFTCT) October 22, 2020
Nurses picketed for two days prior to the agreement, which was actually announced on Sunday.
"I want everyone to know that we were out there for our patients," Union President Sherri Dayton told Channel 3.
They reached a tentative agreement during their 24th bargaining session.
While the COVID-19 pandemic was not the ideal time to strike, the nurses’ union said their concerns always centered on patient care, primarily on how to retain and recruit healthcare workers by offering competitive wages and better healthcare while offering an improved work-life balance.
The hospital budged on removing a mandate to work doubles, a condition nurses refused to back down from, Dayton said.
Dayton is also an RN in the emergency department.
"We’re not robots. We need to have rest time. We need to have food and we need to have drink," Dayton said.
The hospital received the message loud and clear.
In a released statement to Eyewitness News, Donna Handley, the president of Backus Hospital, wrote:
“We are pleased that ongoing negotiations between the hospital and the nurses’ union have led to an agreement on a fair and responsible contract," the hospital said. "We greatly value and respect our nurse colleagues and the critical roles they play in our hospital. This is why we have worked hard to seek an agreement to allow us to continue to work together to fight the pandemic and protect our community.”
Gov. Ned Lamont also weighed in on the contract agreement after recently visiting nurses on the picket line.
“This agreement represents the renewed partnership between incredible nurses who have been true heroes during this pandemic on the front lines since day one, and a hospital that has served the region well for months," Lamont said. "These nurses fought for a fair deal and that was the end result. I want to thank the leadership of both Hartford Healthcare and AFT for coming to the table and hammering this out over the previous week.”
The deal is a four-year-contract.
"Backus is a wonderful hospital. It's full of caring people, and we’re back at the bedside," added Dayton.
