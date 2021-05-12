HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A possible statewide nursing home worker strike this Friday now seems inevitable.

Nearly 4,000 union workers rejected Governor Ned Lamont’s proposed $280 million funding package on Tuesday night, claiming it doesn’t go far enough to address pay disparity and staffing shortages.

The union is giving an update at 11 a.m., streaming on the Ch. 3 app:

State officials say Lamont doesn’t plan to make another offer.

“The governor is reiterating his call for both industry and labor to get back in a room to sit down, to utilize the package that has been offered by the state and hammer out an agreement to avoid a truly devastating disruption of car for our nursing home residents,” said Paul Mounds, Lamont’s Chief of Staff.

Now, about 3,400 caregivers are scheduled to go on strike Friday morning at 33 nursing homes across the state.

Six more nursing homes have confirmed strike notices with more than 600 workers for May 28 at 6 a.m.

Earlier this week, Lamont put the National Guard on standby in case a strike happens. Troops would help monitor nursing home facilities to make sure patients are receiving proper care.

Strike notices were sent to the following nursing homes:

Genesis

Kimberly Hall North (Windsor)

Kimberly Hall South (Windsor)

Fox Hill (Vernon)

Harrington Court (Colchester)

Reservoir (West Hartford)

Glendale (Naugatuck)

Arden House (Hamden)

Madison House (Madison)

Meriden Center (Meriden)

Willows (New Haven)

St. Joseph’s Center (Trumbull)

Icare

Chelsea Place (Hartford)

Parkville (Hartford)

Trinity Hill (Hartford)

Touchpoints - Wintonbury (Bloomfield)

Touchpoints - Chestnut (East Windsor)

Fresh River - Kettlebrook (East Windsor)

Touchpoints - Bidwell (Manchester)

Westside (Manchester)

60 West Secure Care (Rocky Hill)

Touchpoints (Farmington)

Silver Springs (Meriden)

RegalCare

Salmon Brook (Glastonbury)

Torrington

Waterbury

New Haven

West Haven

Greenwich

Southport

Autumn Lake