HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The union representing nursing home workers across Connecticut said it is ready to strike.
On Thursday, SEIU 1199 said it has voted in favor of a new strike deadline in 20 facilities, starting June 3.
According to the union, workers are demanding additional funding in the state budget to help cover wage increases for the next two years.
“More than 2,500 nursing home caregivers will be forced to walk out of their jobs until proper funding is provided to raise their take-home pay,” said Rob Baril, president of SEIU 1199 New England. “This is a last resort for workers who care dearly about the residents and patients they serve every day. Some of our members are making as little as $10.93 per hour, or just 83 cents above the bare minimum wage. This is totally unacceptable in a wealthy state like Connecticut.”
The union said the caregivers didn't receive an increase in their salaries in 2016 and 2017.
If the current state budget proposal is approve, the union said workers wouldn't receive raises in 2019 and 2020.
The 20 nursing homes impacted include: Bidwell, Westside, Silver Springs, Farmington, Chelsea Place, Trinity Hill, Wintonbury, Kettlebrook, Chestnut, New Britain, Waterbury, Norwalk, Cromwell, Bloomfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, MapleView Health & Rehabilitation Center, Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center, Advanced Center Nursing & Rehabilitation, West Hartford Health & Rehabilitation Center, Orange, JACC Norwich.
