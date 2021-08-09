(WFSB) -- From masks to vaccinations, long-term care facilities will soon be required to vaccinate residents and staff.

During the height of the pandemic, COVID-19 took the lives of residents and prevented families from visiting loved ones.

Now, Gov. Ned Lamont is mandating these facilities vaccinate residents and staff members.

Patty Neeson, a nurse at Mary Wade Home in New Haven, said COVID vaccines could save lives.

“Some of our long-term staff is still dealing with the trauma we went through for that year,” said Neeson, who is also in charge of infection prevention.

During the height of COVID-19, they lost 10 percent of their residents, and staff members became sick.

Like other long-term care facilities, they were in lock down, which stopped families from visiting loved ones.

"That's our biggest fear, that we will have to lock down again,” Neeson said.

With COVID cases on the rise, and variants spreading, Lamont is mandating vaccines, which includes nursing homes, residential care, assisted living, intermediate care for those with intellectual disabilities, managed residential communities, and chronic disease hospitals.

The deadline for the first vaccine dose is September.

The governor's mandate says facilities that don't comply could be fined up to $20,000 a day.

The union that represents health care workers released a statement saying “District 1199 New England is encouraging workers to get vaccinated against COVID since last December based on the advice and recommendation of experts. The vaccine is an essential tool to protect workers and the people we care for every day. The Union is working with employers and with the State of Connecticut to make sure vaccination efforts are effective. We are looking into the details of Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive order for further discussions with employers to ensure effective implementation.”

For Neeson, it's about safety. She said there were some health care workers who were reluctant about getting the vaccine, but now feel differently.

"I’ve had family members asking me if we are going to be mandating the vaccine and we were in the process of pulling our policy together when mandate came from the governor, so it all came together at the same time,” she explained.

Some nursing homes were getting ready on their own to start vaccinating, while others started doing this a few months ago.

The issue now is implementation. The unions plan to work with the governor to get this done effectively.