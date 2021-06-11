ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union is holding its annual SHRED IT event this weekend.
For anyone who has been accumulating papers that they’re looking to get rid of, they can box them all up and bring them to one of two Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union locations on Saturday, June 12.
The SHRED IT event will be held in Rocky Hill, at 520 Cromwell Ave., or in Glastonbury at 81 House St., from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Officials from Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union said anyone who brings paper to be shred should limit documents to one or two boxes/bags.
Also, when you arrive, stay in your car and wait for assistance.
For more information, click here.
