NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Naugatuck Valley Community College (NVCC) will continue to be closed to the public through January 7.
NVCC campuses will remain closed to the public through January 7, 2022. Virtual services and resources, including admissions, advising, financial aid, registrars, bursar, and library, will be available January 3-7. See more details at https://t.co/IhcfI13UPQ. pic.twitter.com/Vx2HqQZuOg— NaugatuckValley (NV) (@NaugatuckValley) December 30, 2021
Virtual services and resources will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.