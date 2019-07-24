CAPE COD, MA (WFSB) – The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down on Cape Cod Tuesday afternoon.
According to the NWS, the super cell thunderstorm produced waterspouts and a tornado in Barnstable. It had a discontinuous path that lifted in South Yarmouth.
That same storm produced a second tornado in Harwich a few minutes later. Straight-line wind damage was seen in Dennis and Chatham.
The tornado from Barnstable to Yarmouth started at 11:57 a.m. and lasted until 12:07 p.m. It produced winds of 110 MPH, making it an EF1 tornado.
The path of the tornado was measured to be 5.52 miles long.
The NWS said the damage was discontinuous, but where the tornado touched down the damage was significant, including ripping the roof off a motel.
The Harwich tornado lasted from 12:10 p.m. until 12:15 p.m. and was measured to be an EF1 tornado with wind speeds of 110 MPH.
The path length was measured to be 2.77 miles long.
No injuries or fatalities were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.