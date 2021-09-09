COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - Powerful storms rolled through Connecticut early Thursday morning and prompted a brief tornado warning.
The National Weather Service out of Boston confirmed Thursday afternoon that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Coventry at 4:10 a.m.
They said it is estimated to have been on the ground no more than 90 seconds and had maximum wind speed of 75 mph.
The NWS said the tornado touched down near the intersection of South Street and Pucket Street, bringing down several large trees.
They said it touched down again just north of the intersection of Flanders Road and Nathan Hale Road.
No injuries have been reported.
The tornado damaged at least 50 trees.
Neighbors in Coventry said it sounded like a freight train around 4 a.m.
"It just, it went crazy," said Michael Lauria of Coventry.
When Lauria said he received word of the tornado warning on his phone, he scoped out the situation in his backyard. To his surprise, everything was calm.
“The air was totally dead," he said. "I went to the back slider and it was just very, very eerie. Once the warning came, the air was dead and all of a sudden it just went [crazy]. It was scary.”
It happened in a matter of seconds, according to Lauria.
“The wind started and the pelting started and the trees started coming down and it wasn’t a good morning," he said. "It was a good 3 minutes.”
"We’ve had storms and things, but never that intense," said Leslie Dutil of Coventry.
The storm brought rain and strong wind that took down trees and power lines.
"I have about half a dozen [trees] in my yard that fell behind my house," Lauria said. "My neighbor next door has about six to eight trees, big trees that came down. Looks like it almost landed on there.”
Damage was reported in the area of Snake Hill and Flanders roads in the town.
Utility crews were also spotted making repairs in the South Street area.
“In the middle of the night, you just don’t know what’s going on," Dutil said. "It’s pitch black and you’re at the mercy of whatever’s going on.”
No homeowners reported any severe damage and no one was hurt.
The damage was very localized, even homes just a short distance from the touchdown site were unscathed.
“We’re just lucky," Lauria said. "Very, very lucky."
Once it passed, John Hayes came out to assess the damage. He thought things were fine, until he went further down his family’s 50-acre property.
“This by far, we’ve had the property since 1971 and I’ve never seen this amount of damage just in the half hour that it was that the storm came through,” said Hayes.
Hayes displays metal sculptures made by his dad, David Hayes.
He estimated a dozen trees and another dozen limbs fell during the storm.
He also guessed a quarter of the roughly 200 sculptures on the display toppled over.
Hayes said he’ll have to close his sculpture field for two or three weeks for cleanup. And just as things were picking up, he was getting more visitors looking for socially distanced activities. But he’s confident he can make things safe for visitors again very soon.
Hayes said, “We do have some dedicated volunteers and the neighborhood is very supportive.”
Police were called shortly after 4:30 a.m. to a home on Flanders Road, near another touchdown site.
There, trees took down wires and blocked a road. A portion of Flanders Road was closed for most of the day.
Coventry Police Chief Mark Palmer said, “There was some localized power outages and also on a couple of streets nearby there was a lot of debris but it was in a pretty small, localized area.”
According to Eversource, the town had 122 power outages following the storm.
Statewide, Eversource reported more than 3,000 outages, mostly in northeastern Connecticut.
