NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in North Stonington this morning.
This is the third confirmed tornado that moved through the region this morning.
Damage was left behind by a quick but potent thunderstorm that moved through southeastern Connecticut on Monday morning.
On nearby Fishers Island, NY, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado with between 65 mph and 85 mph winds. It was on the ground for approximately 2 miles.
The National Weather Service also said an EF0 tornado was confirmed in Woods Hole, Mass. and traveled for 0.1 miles. This storm came from a separate storm, not the one that caused the tornado on Fishers Island.
In North Stonington, thunder, hail and heavy rain were reported in the area around 7 a.m.
State police reported that Route 184, the Providence New London Turnpike, is closed between Route 49 Pendleton Hill Road and Route 2 Norwich Westerly Road because of multiple trees down.
They asked drivers to avoid the area.
Neighbors along Route 184 in North Stonington said the storm moved fast and it was loud.
"It sounded like a freight train. I was looking out the picture window, made my wife take the baby into the hallway, into the back of the house," said Gary Arzamarski.
No one was injured in the storm.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said in the wake of Monday's storm, the rest of day features partial clearing.
"Speaking of the storms earlier today, there were several cells that showed signs of rotation (I counted at least 4 in the region and at one point prompted tornado warnings to be issued for Block Island, Martha's Vineyard and for parts of SE Mass)," said Dixon.
Dixon said the temperatures would be in the 50s.
"After today, the big weather headline will be the above average temperatures through the end of the week," Dixon said.
Complete clearing won't happen until Monday night.
Tuesday looks pleasant. It will be sunny and breezy with highs between 48 and 55 degrees.
Halloween on Wednesday looks dry for the most part; however, there is a front that will bring clouds into the state.
