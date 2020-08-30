BETHANY (WFSB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that not one, but two tornadoes touched Connecticut soil this past Thursday.
The first tornado touched down in Kent around 3:30 p.m. and is being classified as an EF-0.
Officials with the National Weather Service say that the estimated maximum wind speed was between 80 and 85 m.p.h.
The estimated path width of the tornado was 75 yards and traveled about a half mile.
The second one was an EF-1 and touched down in Bethany Thursday evening.
The tornado then traveled 11.1 miles toward North Haven according to the NWS.
The tornado first touched down in a forested area to the southeast of Judd Hill Rd in Bethany CT.
The tornado moved southeast over primarily forested areas from Amity Rd, to Munson Rd towards Litchfield Turnpike, creating a path of damage about 75 yards wide, with hardwood tree damage consistent with wind speeds of 80 to 90 mph.
The National Weather Service said maximum wind speeds reached 110 miles per hour.
The intensity picked up significantly as the tornado approached the center of Hamden.
Damage to numerous buildings, included the flat roof of a 2-story building across from Hamden Town Hall being torn apart. Wind speeds are estimated to be around 100 mph based on the damage to these buildings, bent metal fencing around town hall, and uprooted and snapped trees.
