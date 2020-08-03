SHARON, CT (WFSB) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Litchfield County on Sunday.
Severe storms caused damage on Sunday right on the Connecticut-New York border.
The NWS out of Albany, NY reported that an EF0 touched down in Sharon just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. The estimated maximum wind speed reached 80 MPH.
The maximum path width was 30 yards and the tornado traveled 0.25 miles.
The second tornado reported was an EF1 in Falls Village around 6:10 p.m.
The estimated maximum wind speed was 90 MPH and it traveled 1.7 miles.
Most of the damage was uprooted trees, but one Sharon market was also hit hard by the strong winds.
Now, it's trying to figure out what's next.
Paley's Farm Market has been a Sharon institution for more than 30 years.
Photos show that the high winds ripped the plastic right off the roof of its greenhouse.
"Most of the time what we see is tree damage, but given structural damage like we see here, it's pretty significant structural damage to these greenhouses here," said Raymond O'Keefe, National Weather Service.
Other parts of Sharon are dealing with some large uprooted trees, but Paley's appears to be the only local business that was affected by the possible tornado.
Sharon's not a big town, so it's no surprise that those who live nearby are coming together to help one of their own.
"Just wanted to come in and check and see if there was anything we can do, and haven’t seen anyone we know yet from Paley’s itself, but wanted to see if there was anything we can do to help," one resident told Channel 3.
"My thoughts are that I hope they can quickly recover and that’s why the five of us came," added Jamie Roderick of Sharon.
Paley's Farm Market posted a status update to Facebook.
"Everyone is ok," it wrote. "We have a lot of cleaning up to do [Monday]! No major damage to the store, barn or shop."
