COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) -The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Tolland County Wednesday evening.
In a report by the NWS, the tornado started in Coventry and traveled 3.2 miles and lasted 9 minutes before picking up in Mansfield.
According to the NWS, the tornado traveled in a southeast direction and had a discontinuous path with wind speeds between 85 and 90 miles per hour.
The majority of the damage was to tree and very little damage was done to buildings and homes.
People in towns like Coventry were picking up debris on Thursday following a round of storms from the night before.
North River Road was one of the hardest hit streets in town, and according to the National Weather Service, this is where the tornado first touched down.
Trees could be seen snapped in half.
The powerful storms moved quickly on Wednesday night, but left a trail of damage.
Other towns like Rockville, Vernon and Tolland were also hit, leaving thousands without power at one point.
On Thursday, the National Weather Service sent a crew to the area to survey the damage caused by Wednesday's storms.
The crew surveyed the damage at the Skungamug River Gold Course.
In the NWS report, the tornado went through the gold course, damaging many trees.
"What you're looking for is which way is the damage falling. Is there any twisting going on with the trees? Are trees or debris going in different directions? So, those are the type of things you have to look for," said Alan Dunham, National Weather Service.
The survey team called the scene "impressive damage," which can indicate how fast the wind speed was given the tree type.
"Trees down all over the place, basically. Many, many, many trees, probably a hundred at least, if not more than that," said John Motycka, Skungamug River Gold Club owner.
Neighbors on North River Road in Coventry told Channel 3 that they were stunned by how quickly their yards were turned upside down.
They said it was surreal to see their street pop up on Eyewitness News during the station's tornado warning coverage.
"I see that tree fall down and I said, ‘get in the basement,’ and as soon as we got in the basement, the power went out," said Rich Matuszko of Coventry.
However, the damage does not appear to have been done by a tornado.
The National Weather Service said it will not stop by the area to make the assessment.
