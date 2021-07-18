SOMERS, CT (WFSB) - Homeowners in Somers have been busy tonight, cleaning up the mess caused by a tornado.
The National Weather Service says it was an EF-0 that touched down in Somers on Sunday.
Neighbors tell Eyewitness News trees came down within seconds as a storm rolled through town and given their size, everyone's counting their blessings nobody got hurt.
"It took seconds. Trees are getting ripped up. It sounded like a freight train," Somers resident Ray Spanillo tells us.
Ray Spanillo watched it all happen from his garage.
He says a little before 6:30 p.m., he and a neighbor first noticed the wind pick up.
"Then, we saw the leaves start to do a rotation and it was up pretty high, and it started flowing on the other side of those trees and drop down by that little shed there. That's when it started dropping down," continued Spanillo.
The National Weather Service said it's a tornado that Spanillo saw.
It knocked down trees on Lake Road, initially blocking the street, until the fire department and neighbors cleared the way.
Numerous trees that were behind homes were also uprooted.
Over on Colonial Drive, trees fell right onto power lines, knocking out power for hundreds initially, according to Eversource.
The silver lining in all this damage? No one got hurt.
"Oh thank God nobody got hurt, because that's a lot of power, a lot of power and fast," said Spanillo.
First Selectman Bud Knorr says soon after reports came in, police, fire, and public works crews immediately responded.
"They were here immediately. Fire department cleared the road in case there was a need for emergency access. Police were responding in case there was accidents or anybody hurt," Knorr stated.
Sunday's wrath is the latest showing of severe weather to hit the northeast part of the state, continuing from Saturday's storms.
"I'm 73-years-old. Things are changing. Never saw anything like this. I was a lineman for the power company and the ice storm of '73. I thought that was bad. This is, that's scary and here we are standing outside watching it and wow," added Spanillo.
First Selectman Bud Knorr says the town is going to start assessing all the damage tomorrow morning.
