HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Strong storms have been firing up in the state, and are expected to last through the evening.
Storms began moving into the western part of the state on Tuesday afternoon, and made travel tricky for the evening commute.
With these storms, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said there could be torrential downpours, gusty winds, and even a potentially isolated tornado.
A tornado warning was issued for part of Fairfield County, but it has since expired.
A tornado watch was issued for Fairfield and Litchfield counties, but the watches have expired.
Due to the damage in Fairfield County, the National Weather Service will survey the damage on Wednesday.
Track any storms that pop up with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
The storms will continue to move from west to east, and last through Tuesday night.
"After midnight, the threat of showers and thunderstorms will end and temperatures will bottom out in the range of 55-65," DePrest said.
There will also be areas of fog going into the evening, especially in northern CT.
Calmer weather returns on Wednesday.
"Areas of fog and lingering clouds in the morning will give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine," DePrest said.
Morning lows may be in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
Wednesday afternoon should feature a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid-70s.
Temperatures could reach 80 degrees on Thursday in advance of a cold front.
"That front will approach the region from the west and as it arrives late in the day, we can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm," DePrest said.
Friday looks sunny and dry with highs in the 70s.
Both weekend days look dry as of Tuesday's forecast, with Sunday trending a little warmer with highs nearing 80 degrees.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
