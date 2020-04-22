BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that he wants to partner with Connecticut and New Jersey on contact tracing.
But, what would that look like and how would it affect privacy?
Contact tracing is not likely to happen until a few weeks from now.
“It’s very time consuming, it’s very laborious, takes a lot of resources,” said Dr. Mark Metersky, UConn Health Center.
Before the pandemic, how easily could you remember your every step? That’s likely to become part of any plans to reopen the state once coronavirus cases start to slow down.
“We can out together people, we can organize, we can train, we can do it,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo announced on Wednesday he wants to create a “tracing army,” which would be a team of experts looking to trace every contact of every COVID-infected person in the tri-state area.
Channel 3 reached out to Governor Ned Lamont’s office, but didn’t get a response.
Doctor Mark Metersky says contact tracing isn’t new, but a lot of new technology has emerged since the last time tracing was used.
“I think we’ve yet to see how best to use these technologies,” Dr. Metersky said.
Tracing basically involving following the footsteps of the COVID-19 patient and figuring out everyone they contacted. Doctors then try to determine who among those people is infected.
Technology, including location data on cell phones, can help make the process more efficient.
“It is an intimidating exercise, but I say, ‘so what, who cares that you’ve never done it, it’s irrelevant,’” Cuomo said.
That potential also has privacy advocates concerned.
“Whatever they do needs to be something that is geared exclusively to the public health officials, information that they need,” said David McGuire, Executive Director of ACLU CT.
Many companies already gather people’s data, but cyber security expert Chris Nyhuis says cellphone apps rarely share that information with each other.
“Am I ok with these partnerships taking place where they have a holistic view of my life, and that’s where the first thing you have to ask,” Nyhuis said.
There’s also questions about what happens with the data after the pandemic is over.
“The fact that it’s collected for a very discreet public health purpose now has to be maintained. It can’t later go to law enforcement and be part of a larger database or be sold,” McGuire said.
sky says it’s just not realistic to do contact tracing with this many cases. Instead, plans would have to be in place as a way to contain the virus and help lift some of the current restrictions on businesses.
(2) comments
Why don't we use wristbands like China so everyone can know our status? Or better yet put letters on sweatshirts "A"for asymptomatic and "F" Covid-19 postitive. Smacks of we don't know WTH we are doing but let's make it look like we're doing something.
Ah... we have reached that portion of the pandemic where we can now publicly say we're going the entire Orwell's 1984 on the populace and no one will question it for fear of being tossed in a camp...
