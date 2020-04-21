MADISON, CT (WFSB) -- Even though we are a month into spring, one governor is already thinking about summer, but without the beach to escape to.
Hammonasset State Park is one of the most popular summer beach stops in the state. The idea of a beach-less summer for the tri-state -- Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, was suggested this week by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
That idea was not a popular one by some people on Tuesday.
“Absolutely not. Don’t close the beaches. I think the salt is good for us,” said Danny Partridge, of Springfield, Mass.
Others said we have to do what we have to do.
“If we have to, I’d say yes. We’d be saving more people,” said Nicole Bongioeanni, of Madison.
Cuomo said during the pandemic, people are attracted to the region’s beaches like magnets.
“I work with our other states because frankly if they open up a beach in Connecticut? You could see a flow of people from New York going to a beach in Connecticut if I don’t open our beaches,” Cuomo said.
At Ocean Beach in New London, they get tens of thousands of guests every summer from Massachusetts and Rhode Island, but not so much New York.
“It would be just another kick in the teeth obviously if that has to be done,” said New London Mayor Michael Passero.
