NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A murder suspect wanted by police in New York may be hiding in Connecticut.
Norwich police said on Friday that 44-year-old Edwin Banks of Brooklyn, NY may be in the southeastern part of the state.
They said the NYPD holds an extraditable warrant for Banks.
No details about the murder were released.
Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact their local police department.
