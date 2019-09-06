SOUTHAMPTON, NY (WFSB) - New York State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 3-year-old girl from Long Island they said may be in danger.
They said Vanessa Tennant-Mitchell may have been abducted by 42-year-old Patchita Tennant on Thursday.
However, Friday morning they said the child was safely located.
State police said Vanessa was taken near Pleasure Drive in Riverhead, NY on Long Island.
Vanessa was described as standing about 2'6" tall and weighing 50 pounds.
Patchita Tennant, who also goes by the name Patricia, was described as standing 5'10" tall and weighing about 160 pounds.
She was driving a gray 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe with New York Registration HUS-7151.
State police posted the information to their Twitter account.
UPDATE: AMBER ALERT CANCELED The Southhampton Town Police Department is cancelling the AMBER Alert that was activated at 7:03 AM on 9/6/2019 regarding Vanessa Tennant-Mitchell. The child has been safely located.— NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) September 6, 2019
Anyone with information was asked to call Southampton police at 866-NYS-AMBER or dial 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.