WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB0 - Terror on the streets of West Hartford.
A parent watched helplessly as their car is stolen with their 2-year-old inside.
Police say the teenage suspect was speeding through several city blocks before crashing into another car full of young people.
The car was stolen from a repair shop on New Britain Avenue in broad daylight.
Police say the parent was only out of the car for minutes.
He or she left their child in the backseat then had to watch in horror as a 16-year-old took of with the car and the child.
Dramatic photos show the end of a five minute, real life nightmare for a parent, a white car, stolen, with a two-year-old inside. Shemar gamble saw the aftermath.
"There were about four or five police cars at first and three more undercover cars that came by and I was wondering what happened," Gamble tells us.
Police say the 16-year-old suspect just happened to be walking by Premium Auto on New Britain Avenue when the opportunity to steal this car presented itself.
"She had just gotten out of the car. It was literally, from our information, a very brief moment that she stepped away from the car and that person happened to be standing in the lot, walking through the lot, saw that, and jumped into the car, and took off," West Hartford Police Capt. Eric Rocheleau stated.
Little did the suspect know, there was a two-year-old child inside.
Police say it took the suspect about a minute to realize he was now committing kidnapping, so he stopped at Pepe’s and dropped the child off, still in the child seat.
"People saw it happening. They went outside, they grabbed the child, brought him in, and a bunch of people were caring for the child," Rocheleau noted.
Back in the car, police say the teen continued on New Britain Avenue and was only slowed down with stop sticks.
Still, police say, he found ways to endanger more children, crashing into a maroon car on South Main and Sedgwick.
"That car was occupied by three people, one of which was a 20-year-old female and had two juvenile children inside. Those children were shaken up but not injured," Rocheleau said.
Police say the teen is from New York, but is staying with relatives in New Britain.
"For it to happen this close and this fast is completely unexpected," continued Gamble.
What Gamble witnessed is now a chronic problem in our state and West Hartford is trying to get tough on this teen.
"In a situation like this, we’ve seen it happen too many times and we really want to discourage it from going on," continued Rocheleau.
So police are trying to get a judge to allow police to keep the suspect in their custody.
If the judge approves it, the suspect would go to juvenile detention in Hartford and stay there.
"From there on, he’ll be detained until a judge decides either he doesn’t need to be detained anymore or until their court date, possibly the resolution of the court case," added Rocheleau.
Thankfully, the child was not injured.
The suspect, as far as we know, is still in the custody of West Hartford Police and he is facing a list of charges, including kidnapping, risk of injury to a child, and more.
