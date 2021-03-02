(WFSB) -- A New York woman is accused defrauding the Medicaid system in Connecticut.
Investigators say 52-year-old Nicole Bologh submitted fake billing claims for nearly $3,000 between 2014 and 2016.
According to an arrest warrant, Bologh claimed she was providing "in home" care for a Connecticut client who had actually been admitted to a hospital.
She had been employed under the Personal Care Assistance Program, which is a federal and state-funded Medicaid program.
She was charged with first-degree larceny and health insurance fraud.
If convicted, she could face more than 20 years in prison.
