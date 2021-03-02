Bologh (Nicole)photo.jpg

Nicole Bologh

 Dept. of Criminal Justice

(WFSB) -- A New York woman is accused defrauding the Medicaid system in Connecticut.

Investigators say 52-year-old Nicole Bologh submitted fake billing claims for nearly $3,000 between 2014 and 2016.

According to an arrest warrant, Bologh claimed she was providing "in home" care for a Connecticut client who had actually been admitted to a hospital.

She had been employed under the Personal Care Assistance Program, which is a federal and state-funded Medicaid program. 

She was charged with first-degree larceny and health insurance fraud.

If convicted, she could face more than 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.