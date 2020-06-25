NYPD arrests officer seen putting man in chokehold over the weekend

The New York Police Department officer seen on video putting a man into a chokehold during an arrest over the weekend was arrested and charged Thursday, the NYPD said in a statement.
The officer, David Afanador, 39, was charged with "attempted strangulation" and "strangulation," the statement says.
Afanador probably will be arraigned Thursday morning, the Queens District Attorney's Office tells CNN.
CNN has reached out to the police union for more detail.
Afanador, who has been suspended without pay since the video surfaced, has been with the police force for 15 years.
