WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – The three-term mayor of Waterbury has claimed his victory on Election Night.
Mayor Neil O’Leary was able to claim the spot yet again.
O’Leary has been in office since 2011. He says the city has come a long way since he’s been in office and he wants to continue improving the city he’s grown up in.
“More businesses have come into the city in eight years than probably in the 20 years prior. Unemployment has gone down ten full points since we came in,” O’Leary said. “We are focusing on education and we have over the last several years.”
Alderman Vernon Matthews Jr. was running as an independent in the mayoral race, and he’s also running for his alderman seat as well. His platform is education, crime and blight.
“People were free to speak about the main issues and those were the main issues. Plus, how things have changed when they were younger,” Matthews Jr. said.
Republican Ray Work, who is a businessman, had been knocking on doors and sending out mailers highlighting ideas like cracking down on blight and crime in local neighborhoods.
Work says he got into the race later in the game, but said his team has done the work they need to do and he’s excited about Election Day.
Democrat Keisha Gilliams says she’s been out talking to voters, and she says it’s time for a change.
“Waterbury is the second highest tax town in the state and it’s the second poorest, so our residents pay the second highest tax in the state. My whole goal is to lower our taxes, improve education systems and provide jobs for our residents,” Gilliams said.
There are two write-ins this year, Robert Crispino and Tyler McElrath.
As for voter turnout, the city is hoping more people will cast their ballot this year than in years past. There has been a decline in numbers since 2011.
