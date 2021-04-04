OAKDALE, CT (WFSB) - An Oakdale teen completed a global online public service challenge.
The 13-year-old mowed fifty yards for free and on Sunday, the challenge founder gave him a visit with special gifts.
A pandemic and a snowy Winter did not stop 13-year-old Calvin LaFrance from beating the fifty yard challenge.
"I learned to help people out when they are in need, especially single parents, veterans, and elderly people," LaFrance tells us.
It's an online challenge created in 2016 by Rodney Smith, Jr. with Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service.
This is an organization that provides free lawn care to the vulnerable with the hope of getting kids to join in their city.
"Every ten lawns, they get a new different color shirt and once they mow fifty, I come to them, wherever they live, and deliver them a new mower. Today, we have about 1,500 plus kids nationwide," Smith, Jr. explained.
So after Calvin completed the fifty yard challenge by mowing lawns for free and even shoveled snow, Smith, Jr. came to thank him with more shirts, a brand new leaf blower, and a lawn mower.
"When a kid can come mow the lawn for free, that frees them up and now they can use those funds for things they really need, like food and medication," stated Smith, Jr.
Calvin's parents say he created flyers and went to senior centers to secure clients for his free yard service.
After that, the phone kept ringing because of the need.
"We are very proud of him. He's always doing something constructive. He's a hard working kid," Calvin's father, Marc LaFrance, said.
"Especially this part year when so many of his activities were cancelled and he had all this energy he wanted to do," Calvin's mother, Jennifer LaFrance, added.
As for Calvin, it's just the beginning.
"I like how that helps them so much and made them happy," added LaFrance.
